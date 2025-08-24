Everything Coming to Peacock This Week (August 25th)

Another new week is upon us and that means good news for streaming users looking for new movies and TV to watch. Peacock, like a few other services, has plans for several titles to join its roster throughout the week, giving subscribers a few new options to choose from. Four days this week have previously announced Peacock additions, headlined by a horror hit and a highly anticipated TV finale.

The week got started on Sunday morning when the beloved Blumhouse hit M3GAN returned to Peacock for the first time in a while. In addition to the theatrical edition of M3GAN, Peacock also added the “Unrated” version that arrived with the home release.

Thursday will be another big day for Peacock, as it will bring the Season 2 finale of the popular Twisted Metal TV series. Fans will be on the lookout for some big appearances and cliffhangers, and the wait for news about Season 3 will officially begin.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Peacock additions below!

Sunday, August 24th

M3GAN

M3GAN (Unrated)

Monday, August 25th

Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telmundo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)

The Love Island USA reunion special will premiere at 6pm PT/9pm ET. The reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The reunion special will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa.

Thursday, August 28th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Friday, August 29th

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Coming to Peacock in September

Peacock may have a light lineup of offerings this week, but this is just the calm before the storm that is the start of September. The streamer recently released its full list of new additions for next month, which is front-loaded with a ton of great movies and one of the most anticipated original shows to-date.

On September 4th, Peacock is set to debut a new original series called The Paper, which you may already know is a spinoff of iconic NBC sitcom The Office. While the service initially planned to follow a weekly release schedule for The Paper, news broke this week that it had reversed course and that all 10 episodes of the series will be available to binge on the same day. So, starting next week, TV fans have a whole new sitcom season to enjoy.

The movie side of things on Peacock is going to pick up in a big way on September 1st, with dozens and dozens of films hitting the streamer’s lineup. Those new movie offerings will include The Breakfast Club, Shrek, Reservoir Dogs, Bad Boys, Billy Madison, and more.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s September additions here.