Peacock’s Twisted Metal Just Added Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill in a Significant Role

Twisted Metal has proven to be a serious hit for Peacock. The post-apocalyptic action comedy series may not have debuted to overwhelmingly positive reviews back in 2023, but by its second season the series had found its footing, making the adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name a fan and critical favorite and getting it a third season renewal last fall. Now, as we get closer to that third season heading to screen, the series’ cast just expanded to add a Star Wars legend on a significant role

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According to Deadline, Mark Hamill is joining the cast of Twisted Metal for Season 3 and while Hamill’s role is said to be of a recurring status, it’s a pretty important one. Per the report, Hamill will play Pope Charlie Kane, leader of the Eastern Sovereignty and the estranged father of Sweet Tooth.

“For Mark Hamill to come into this world with us is amazing,” Anthony Mackie, who both stars in and serves and executive producer for Twisted Metal, said. “He’s someone I’ve admired for a long time—a true legend who’s influenced generations of actors. Being able to now call him a castmate is an incredible honor, and we’re excited to see what he brings to the world of Twisted Metal.

Hamill Is Joining Twisted Metal at an Interesting Time For The Peacock Action Series

The addition to Hamill to the cast of Twisted Metal is an exciting one, but it also comes at an interesting time for the series. While the series was renewed for a third season last year after Season 2 dramatically upped the stakes, there were some big changes behind the scenes. The series has a new showrunner for its third season with David Reed (The Boys) at the helm, stepping in for former showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith. But a showrunner shift wasn’t the only change for the upcoming third season of Twisted Metal. Mike Mitchell, who plays Stu in the series, isn’t returning for Season 3. That development in particular is interesting because the end of Season 2 saw Stu win the Twisted Metal tournament and it seemed like the character was set up to be more prominently featured in Season 3.

Given Mitchell’s exit and the leadership changes, it is unclear exactly what viewers can expect from the series’ third season. That said, the addition of Hamill should be intriguing for audiences. While he may be best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, the actor has a long, extensive history of complex and sometimes nefarious roles, including his iconic voicing of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, as well as his more recent role as the Major in The Long Walk. We will all just have to see how things play out when Twisted Metal returns, though the series’ third season does not yet have a release date or any additional information.

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