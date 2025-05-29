The Penguin EP Reveals What’s Needed for Season 2 to Happen

The Penguin executive producer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc shares what would need to happen for a second season of the acclaimed The Batman spinoff show to happen. Speaking with Deadline, LeFranc discussed her work on the critically acclaimed show and offered her thoughts on a potential continuation. Though The Penguin was conceived as a limited series, she would be open to making another season as long as the creative team found the right story to tell. LeFranc is in the process of figuring out what that narrative could be, while progress continues to be made on other The Batman-related shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Beyond Colin [Farrell], it depends on whether there’s a story that we can make richer than what we’ve already done,” LeFranc said, also highlighting how pertinent star Colin Farrell’s availability is to The Penguin Season 2. “I fully arced everything. I’m in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more.”

The Penguin earned widespread critical acclaim, including numerous award wins and nominations for Farrell and Cristin Milioti. That level of success caused fans to wonder if HBO would move forward with a second season, especially after DC’s Sgt. Rock (which was set to star Farrell in the titular role) was delayed, possibly opening up the actor’s schedule to make more Penguin.

However, The Penguin Season 2 does not appear to be imminent. LeFranc’s comments are very similar to those made by studio executives, including Warner Bros.’ Channing Dungey. In April, she admitted that “there’s nothing in the works at the moment” and reiterated that The Penguin was meant to be a limited series. That can be reflected in the show’s Emmy campaign, as HBO submitted it in the Outstanding Limited Series category. That implies the network does not intend to move forward with a second season.

It’s encouraging that LeFranc has not shut the door completely on a Penguin Season 2. Like any good creative, she’s keeping herself open to all opportunities. The larger question is whether or not the right story for a second season ever materializes. The Penguin acts as a bridge between the first two films of Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga. Farrell seems to be reprising the role in The Batman Part II, which doesn’t premiere until 2027. Any narrative arc for The Penguin Season 2 would likely be influenced by that film. It took Reeves a long time to finish the Batman Part II script and there could be changes down the line, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens with Oz Cobb on the big screen in a couple of years.

Given how beloved The Penguin was, most fans would probably be disappointed if a second season never got off the ground. However, it would arguably be more disappointing if The Penguin Season 2 was made and didn’t live up to the high standard set by the first season. Unless LeFranc and her collaborators can figure out a compelling story, The Penguin should remain a limited series. That way, its place and legacy in the larger franchise would be cemented. Right now, the priority for everyone involved with the Batman Epic Crime Saga should be getting The Batman Part II to theaters.