Colin Farrell Thinks This One Scene May Stop The Penguin Season 2 From Happening (& He’s Right)

Colin Farrell thinks that The Penguin Season 2 is a difficult sell for one big reason, but it’s not totally impossible. The rise of streaming and the increased support of big budget TV shows has allowed major companies to start faithfully adapting and spinning off larger than life comic book characters on the small screen. While a Penguin movie may not be the most appealing thing, a Penguin TV show that takes cues from things like The Sopranos is certainly an easier thing to market for an HBO audience. Matt Reeves’ Batman universe is rich for expansion and HBO has wasted no time in trying to explore it.

Last year, The Penguin debuted to critical acclaim and is now generating all kinds of awards buzz. It was a major hit that took the very dark Batman universe created by Reeves and matured it even further for TV. The show centers around crime boss Oz Cobb AKA The Penguin looking to take control of Gotham City’s underworld following the chaos from the end of The Batman. The city is up for grabs following the death of mob boss Carmine Falcone and Cobb wants to make the most of this opportunity. Unfortunately, it results in some truly dark, irredeemable acts.

Although many long for The Penguin Season 2, there has been some scuttlebutt over whether or not it will actually happen. HBO nor the creative team behind it have committed to such a thing, but certainly aren’t 100% ruling it out. However, star Colin Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter that he believes a second season may be a bit tricky since Cobb killed a kid at the end of Season 1. He has crossed a line that shocked the audience and it may make it harder for people to care about him going forward.

“I certainly think it makes [a second season] more difficult. [Killing Vic] is a very hard thing to claw back from,” says Farrell. “It’s not impossible, but it’s a tougher hill to climb.”

Farrell probably isn’t wrong. Oz was already very scummy even before the show and it’s likely after that finale that audiences would rather see Batman beat the snot out of him than try and see Oz win. Although The Penguin isn’t the only show to have a protagonist kill or put a child in harm’s way, as Breaking Bad sees Walter White poison a child, kidnap his own baby, and is an accomplice to another child being shot and killed. However, audiences were still invested in that story, even if they weren’t necessarily always “rooting” for him.

With that said, things may be different for Oz since The Penguin was already positioned as a villain when we met him in The Batman. It’s not a case of getting invested in someone good as they become bad, he has always been a total sleezeball. Regardless of if The Penguin Season 2 happens, Farrell will return as The Penguin for The Batman Part 2. It’s unclear what his role in the film will be, but it’ll be interesting to see where the character goes from here.

