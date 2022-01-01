Percy Jackson Star Addresses if She Will Return for Disney+ Series

After years of anticipation from fans, the world of Percy Jackson is headed into live-action once again, with a live-action series that is set to debut on Disney+. This comes after two previous films attempted to adapt the franchise — 2010’s Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. While those installments were met with a bit of a mixed response, their cast members were largely embraced by fans, including Alexandra Daddario, who portrayed Annabeth Chase in both films. There’s been a lot of curiosity about whether or not some of the film’s cast could cameo as other characters in the Disney+ series — but in a recent interview with WrapWomen’s UnWrapped podcast (via Yahoo!), Daddario shot down the possibility.

“No!” Daddario said with a laugh. “No, I loved Percy Jackson. Like, I loved it. When I stepped into Percy Jackson and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was like, a bit part actor in New York City, you know? I was a kid, I was working at a bar, I didn’t have any idea of Hollywood or of all this stuff. And so when I got that job, I didn’t really know what I was stepping into. I knew it was a really big movie. And it was the most amazing experience for a 22/23-year-old to have.”

“Chris Columbus, who directed it, and his producing partners were so supportive, I’m eternally grateful to them. And, you know, I learned so much and I’ve gone on to have a career in the business that I wanted to have. And that’s amazing,” Daddario continued. “I am so excited for the kids that are going to be cast in that and how they’ll inspire a new generation of young women. Like it’s so cool, Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people. But no, I don’t know anything about it beyond that, and I shouldn’t! I was just the girl in the movie.”

Rick Riordan, who wrote the original Percy Jackson novels, has spoken candidly about the process of adapting the series for Disney+, and has indicated that it will be worth the wait for fans.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is “all in,” as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it,” Riordan revealed earlier this year. “They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!”

