When Will The Next Percy Jackson Trailer Premiere?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is kicking its marketing campaign into full gear. The eight-episode first season wrapped production this past February, with author Rick Riordan consulting as an executive producer every step of the way. After cameras called cut for the final time, Riordan emphasized that Percy Jackson would undergo a significant post-production process that would last for as long, if not longer, than filming itself. After a fairly quiet spring in regards to the show's news, fans were treated to a second short teaser trailer at the end of the summer. Even at just 34 seconds long, this spot was full of deeper meaning Easter eggs and hints towards what's to come in December.

While the wait for an official trailer has been extensive, director James Bobin is teasing that that drought will end soon.

New Percy Jackson Trailer Teased By Director

Taking to Instagram, Percy Jackson and the Olympians director James Bobin shared the show's latest motion poster. The poster in question features Walker Scobell's titular demigod wielding his sword, Riptide, as waves crash around him.

Bobin shared his excitement in the caption while also teasing "93 seconds" of something to come tomorrow, September 19th.

"Things are getting exciting. More tomorrow. 93 seconds more #staytuned," Bobin wrote.

What Can Percy Jackson Fans Expect?

If Bobin's tease culminates with a 93-second trailer, this would be the longest batch of Percy Jackson and the Olympians footage to date. The series initially premiered a 50-second teaser at Disney D23 Expo in Fall 2022 based off of just two months of filmed footage and followed that up this past August with a 34-second spot complete with frames from the entire production.

While 93 seconds is far from the usual length of an official trailer, as those typically clock in at around two minutes, it is long enough to give audiences a sense of the plot. Diehard fans are well aware of what's to come in Percy Jackson Season 1 but new viewers have not yet been given a clear indication of The Lightning Thief story that awaits.

Based on how The Lightning Thief unfolds, it would make sense that this next trailer features the likes of Glynn Turman's Chiron or Charlie Bushnell's Luke, as they are central figures to the plot. It's also likely that most footage moving forward will be set at Camp Half-Blood, the demigod sanctuary that Percy escapes to, as that is where he briefly trains and is assigned his first quest.

It's probably too early for any more godly debuts, as both Lance Reddick's Zeus and Toby Stephen's Poseidon have small roles in Season 1. That said, more from Adam "Edge" Copeland's Ares would align with the idea of laying out the narrative that is to come.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.