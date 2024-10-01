Everything Coming to Prime Video in October 2024
The beloved James Bond film franchise highlights Prime Video's October additions.
Prime Video really took the whole "better late than never" thing to heart this month. While rival streaming services unveiled their lineups of October additions over the course of the past few weeks, Amazon's streamer was largely radio silent, leaving subscribers wondering what was on the way. That changed on October 1st, as the service revealed the full list of titles that were added Tuesday morning, as well as everything set to arrive throughout the rest of the month.
A massive movie and TV slate was added to Prime Video on Tuesday morning, kicking off the month of October in impressive fashion. Those new arrivals includes shows like Castle and Saved By the Bell, as well as all 25 of the James Bond feature films.
Prime Video has a couple of prominent originals arriving over the course of October, including the new film Brothers, which stars the duo of Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's October additions below!
October 1st
According To Jim S1-S8
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? S1
Castle S1-S8
Saved by the Bell S1-6
Saved by the Bell: The College Years S1
The Unit S1-S4
1984
12 Angry Men (1957)
13 Going on 30
A Bridge Too Far
A Haunted House – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Haunted House 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Million Ways to Die in the West
A Monster Calls
A View to a Kill
The Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl
All Dogs Go To Heaven
All The King's Men (2006)
Animal Kingdom
Aquaman
Arrival - Available on Freevee for free with ads
Be Cool
Before Midnight
Behind Enemy Lines
Body of Evidence
Bruce Almighty
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chappie
Charlotte's Web (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Clueless
Coach Carter
Crawl
Deep Water
Deepwater Horizon - Available on Freevee for free with ads
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Grandpa – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Doctor Sleep
Don't Worry Darling
Downsizing
Dr. No
Dressed to Kill
Eagle Eye
Ella Enchanted
Elvis
Ex Machina
Five Feet Apart - Available on Freevee for free with ads
For Your Eyes Only
Free Birds – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Friends With Money
From Russia with Love
Frosty the Snowman
Galaxy Quest
Ginger & Rosa
Gladiator
Glass
Goldfinger
Good Burger
Goosebumps
Hacksaw Ridge – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Hannibal
Henry V
Holiday Inn
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Infinite
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
Jeepers Creepers 2
Judgment At Nuremberg
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Knocked Up
Knocked Up (Unrated)
Last Holiday
Legend
Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return - Available on Freevee for free with ads
Licence to Kill
Live and Let Die
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Love and Monsters
Lucy
Mad Max
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted - Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Money Monster – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster House – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monsters vs. Aliens – Available on Freevee for free with ads
My Adventures with Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Night Hunter
No Time to Die
Norbit
Obvious Child
Octopussy
Of Mice and Men
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
One False Move
Open Season
Pain and Glory
Passengers – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Perfect Stranger
Planet 51 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu - Available on Freevee for free with ads
Raging Bull
Resident Evil
Roman J. Israel, Esq
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Scooby-Doo (2002) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Shaft (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Shooter
Slackers
Snatch
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Spaceballs
Spartacus
Species
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek X: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition
Stargate
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
Summer Of Soul (...or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised
T2 Trainspotting
The Amazing Spider-Man - Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Best Man Holiday
The Big Short
The Breakfast Club
The Cable Guy
The Glass House
The Heat
The Help
The Last Picture Show
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Party
The Patriot
The Raid 2
The Raid: Redemption
The Return of the Living Dead
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Switch
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
The Thing (1982)
The Ugly Truth
The Usual Suspects
The Vow
The Way Back
The Witch
The World Is Not Enough
Theater Camp
Think Like a Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Think Like a Man Too – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Tropic Thunder
True Romance
Twins
Uncle Buck
Vacation Friends
Vacation Friends 2
Valkyrie
Wayne's World
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Zoolander
October 3rd
The Legend of Vox Machina S3
House of Spoils
October 4th
Face Off: Inside the NHL
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video
Barbershop: The Next Cut
The Boogeyman
The Diary
October 8th
Killer Cakes
Housekeeping for Beginners
IF (2024)
October 10th
Citadel: Diana
Pil's Adventures – Available on Freevee for free with ads
October 15th
Beyond Black Beauty
Monkey Man
October 16th
Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?
October 17th
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Brothers (2024)
Love Stuck
October 18th
Culte
The Devil's Hour S2
The Office (Australia)
The Park Maniac
October 19th
PBC on Prime Video
October 20th
Dino Dex
October 24th
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
The Pasta Queen
Canary Black
October 25th
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Available on Freevee for free with ads
October 30th
Buy It Now
October 31st
Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End
