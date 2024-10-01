Everything Coming to Prime Video in October 2024

October 1st

According To Jim S1-S8

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? S1

Castle S1-S8

Saved by the Bell S1-6

Saved by the Bell: The College Years S1

The Unit S1-S4

1984

12 Angry Men (1957)

13 Going on 30

A Bridge Too Far

A Haunted House – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Haunted House 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Million Ways to Die in the West

A Monster Calls

A View to a Kill

The Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl

All Dogs Go To Heaven

All The King's Men (2006)

Animal Kingdom

Aquaman

Arrival - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Be Cool

Before Midnight

Behind Enemy Lines

Body of Evidence

Bruce Almighty

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Chappie

Charlotte's Web (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Clueless

Coach Carter

Crawl

Deep Water

Deepwater Horizon - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Grandpa – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Doctor Sleep

Don't Worry Darling

Downsizing

Dr. No

Dressed to Kill

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

Elvis

Ex Machina

Five Feet Apart - Available on Freevee for free with ads

For Your Eyes Only

Free Birds – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Friends With Money

From Russia with Love

Frosty the Snowman

Galaxy Quest

Ginger & Rosa

Gladiator

Glass

Goldfinger

Good Burger

Goosebumps

Hacksaw Ridge – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Hannibal

Henry V

Holiday Inn

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Infinite

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Jeepers Creepers 2

Judgment At Nuremberg

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Knocked Up

Knocked Up (Unrated)

Last Holiday

Legend

Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Licence to Kill

Live and Let Die

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Love and Monsters

Lucy

Mad Max

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Money Monster – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monster House – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monsters vs. Aliens – Available on Freevee for free with ads

My Adventures with Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Night Hunter

No Time to Die

Norbit

Obvious Child

Octopussy

Of Mice and Men

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

One False Move

Open Season

Pain and Glory

Passengers – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Perfect Stranger

Planet 51 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Raging Bull

Resident Evil

Roman J. Israel, Esq

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Scooby-Doo (2002) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Shaft (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Shooter

Slackers

Snatch

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Spaceballs

Spartacus

Species

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek X: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition

Stargate

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Summer Of Soul (...or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised

T2 Trainspotting

The Amazing Spider-Man - Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Best Man Holiday

The Big Short

The Breakfast Club

The Cable Guy

The Glass House

The Heat

The Help

The Last Picture Show

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Party

The Patriot

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

The Return of the Living Dead

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Switch

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Thing (1982)

The Ugly Truth

The Usual Suspects

The Vow

The Way Back

The Witch

The World Is Not Enough

Theater Camp

Think Like a Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Think Like a Man Too – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Tropic Thunder

True Romance

Twins

Uncle Buck

Vacation Friends

Vacation Friends 2

Valkyrie

Wayne's World

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Zoolander