Reacher Season 3 Premiere Date (And Giant New Villain) Revealed in First Teaser

A new season of Reacher is finally on the horizon. The hit series on Prime Video was renewed for Season 3 before its second season even aired earlier this year, allowing production on the new installment to begin quickly and limiting the gap between seasons. It’s been just under a year since Season 2 aired, and now Season 3 is just around the corner. Thanks to a new teaser trailer from Amazon, we now know exactly when to expect new episodes of Reacher.

Saturday night saw the first footage from Reacher Season 3 debut in a trailer, that not only teased the action ahead but also revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes. According to the teaser, Season 3 of Reacher will premiere on Prime Video on February 20th. You can check out the teaser trailer at the top of the page!

In addition to letting fans know when to expect new Reacher, the trailer shows off the first TV appearance of a fan-favorite villain from the Jack Reacher books. Season 3 of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series of novels, which was published back in 2003. The story follows the titular drifter in the Northeastern United States as he infiltrates a smuggling ring, and it features the biggest physical challenge Reacher has ever come up against.

There’s an enforcer in the book named Paulie, and he becomes a massive rival for Reacher throughout the story. Reacher is supposed to be a mammoth of a man, and the Prime Video series has portrayed him as such, with Alan Ritchson playing the lead role. The character of Paulie is played by Dutch bodybuilder and actor Olivier Richters, who you might recognize from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

As you can see in the trailer, Richters’ Paulie is an enormous challenge for Reacher — literally. While Richtson’s protagonist usually towers over everyone he encounters, he seems like a very ordinary person next to Richters.

The short teaser even sets up Paulie as a rival in a fight by showing up beating Reacher down. This won’t be a scenario where Reacher’s opponent simply looks intimidating and is defeated quickly. He’ll be giving Jack trouble throughout the entire season.

This depiction of Paulie is sure to delight longtime fans of the Jack Reacher books. Persuader, despite being 20 years old, remains one of the most beloved entries in the entire Jack Reacher series, and Paulie is one of the book’s standout characters. As soon as it was announced that Persuader was going to be the inspiration for Season 3, Jack Reacher fans began theorizing about Paulie on social media and Reddit threads. This is a character the show really had to get right, and by the looks of the trailer, that’s exactly what has happened.

Reacher returns for is third season on February 20, 2025. The first two seasons of the series are already streaming on Prime Video. Amazon has already renewed the show for Season 4.