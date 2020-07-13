Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Petition to Save Cancelled Series Passes 80,000 Signatures

✖

Last week, Netflix revealed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would wrap up its run on the streamer with the next batch of episodes due out later this year. As with any cancellation news, fans instantly lept into action in hopes the series could get picked up by another streamer or network. The efforts of fans so far have resulted in at least one Change.org petition gaining substantial steam online. In fact, the major petition now has over 80,000 signatures as of this writing.

Organized by Sabrina fan Dominic Barrett, the petition says it aims to get the series a fifth season after what the group of fans call an "unfair cancellation."

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an extremely popular show on the streaming service, “Netflix” on July 8th, 2020 it was announced that the show would be ending after it’s 4th season," the petition's description reads. "We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a 5th season. The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead."

Shortly after news of the cancellation began to surface, Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa offered a statement about his time on the show, thanking the producers for giving him a shot at bringing it all to life.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” the creator shared. “I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on @netflix. Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it...#sabrinanetflix! 🖤📺🎭🏆🌈💋👠⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iZ4f1bJvaM — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 9, 2020

Stay tuned for updates on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina before its final episodes debut on Netflix later this year.

