Rick and Morty Blu-ray Box Set Launches With a Deal and a Poster

Warner Bros. has launched a new Rick and Morty Blu-ray box set that includes the first four seasons of the hit animated show along with a ton of special features. What's more, the set is on sale and they've tossed in a sweet Rick and Morty poster as a bonus.

First off, you can find Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-4 Blu-ray+ Digital box set here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $66.50, which is 26% off the list price and an all-time low. As for the poster, the Rick and Morty Twitter account threw that in as a last minute bonus:

Buy the R&M Season 1-4 Blu-ray box set and we’ll throw in this poster: https://t.co/4GmJ7heXpI pic.twitter.com/vA4Pwmuo0u — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) March 2, 2021

The set will include all 41 episodes of Rick and Morty to date, along with the special features listed below.

Season One

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Behind the Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Season Two

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Deleted Animatic Sketches

Rick and Morty Season 2 Premiere Party Featuring Chaos Chaos

Season Three

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

"Inside the Episode" for Every Episode

Exclusive "Inside the Recording Booth"

Origins of Rick and Morty Part 1 & 2

Season Four

A Day at Rick and Morty: Inside Season 4

"Inside the Episode" for Every Episode

Creating Snake Jazz

Directing Rick and Morty

Samurai and Shogun

Prop Process

Character Creation

Animation Challenges

As far as Rick and Morty Season 5 is concerned, we should be seeing it sooner rather than later. In fact, we would expect to see the wait times between seasons shrink in the future since the writers are currently working on Season 7.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.