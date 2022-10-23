Rings of Power Dethroned as #1 Amazon Prime Show by New Series

After six weeks as the #1 piece of content streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the hit TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially fallen from the top spot. The Tolkien adaptation has been dethroned by the latest new show to arrive on the streamer, the new series The Peripheral. Based on the novel by William Gibson and starring Chloë Grace Moretz only two episodes are available to watch (more arriving weekly) for the series but that hasn't stopped the new show from jumping to the top spot and beating out The Rings of Power.

Since it premiered The Rings of Power has been ratings dynamite for Amazon Prime Video, which is what they were hoping for after the reported price tag that the series cost the streamer. It was reported after just one day of being available, when two episodes, that the show had already broken multiple records across Prime Video. Even Nielsen, the third party ratings tracker, has shown how successful the series has been, even beating out HBO's House of the Dragon up until this week.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.