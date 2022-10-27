Rings of Power Gets Viewership Spike After Season 1 Finale

Amazon Prime Video released the full first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it was epic to say the least. The series showed us the creation of Mordor and also gave us a great introduction to Sauron. The big bad was assumed to be one of numerous characters that had already appeared throughout the first six episodes, but he turned out to be someone most people expected. The Rings of Power has already been renewed for season two and filming began about two weeks ago. With the series finishing up, you'd assume that the numbers would go down, but actually it's done the opposite. According to Parrot Analytics (via The Wrap), The Rings of Power has actually has went up in numbers after the finale.

Parrot Analytics claims that The Rings of Power, that a day after the final the series peaked at 55.7 times in the United States, and that was above and beyond what the series did for most of the season. This makes sense due to word of mouth from the series. The series has a whooping 85% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it definitely deserves it and all the love it's getting.

The Rings of Power is ahead of its epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon in Nielsen's ratings. The most recent episode of The Rings of Power left fans in shock after revealing the origin of an iconic Middle-earth location. The series co-showrunner reflected on the series' direction ahead of the first season finale.

"A huge theme in Tolkien is the environmentalism and the way machines and industrializations destroys the land," McKay told The Hollywood Reporter. "We wanted that to be central and core all the time. It's a thing that comes up again and again throughout the show. So in the writers room, we asked: What if Mordor was beautiful? All bucolic like Switzerland. And then what could happen that could transform it? We talked about the poisoning of the land — which starts in the first episode with the cow. Then you find out about the tunnels being dug and sulfur is going up into the air. It all builds toward this geologically realistic way of igniting the mountain, which now blacks out the sky for a very practical reason — Adar, our villain, sees the Orcs as his people and they deserve a home where the sun doesn't torment them. We're hoping it will take people by surprise."

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne developed The Rings of Power for Prime Video, inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the Second Age of the world of Middle-earth. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ie exclusively streaming on Prime Video.

