Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Reveals Her Real Feelings About Cheating Archie Storyline

✖

Fans of The CW's Riverdale found themselves divided this season as the show introduced a major twist to the series' core relationships. During the show's musical episode, "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town", Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) betray their romantic relationships with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) respectively by sharing a passionate kiss that wasn't just them pretending for the sake of busting the Stonewall Prep kids for trying to kill Jughead. Fans, understandably, had a lot to say about the development but it seems like they weren't the only ones having some strong emotions about the storyline. Series star Mendes did, too.

Speaking with ET, Mendes said that Betty and Archie's cheating was really difficult for her to read, though she did understand its place in the story.

"Oh my god. That was a really tough thing to read," Mendes said. "But also, I think it adds a lot of complexity to the story. I think, you know, it'd be a perfect world if every relationship was perfect all the time. And I think, especially as teenagers, they make mistakes -- and Betty's not immune to that either."

The idea of Betty not being immune to mistakes is something that Reinhart herself has mentioned. On Twitter following the broadcast of "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town", Reinhart spoke out in her character's defense.

"Some food for thought- You don't have to agree or support Betty's choices, but she's a young girl," Reinhart wrote. "And she's figuring herself out, just like everyone else in the world. And sometimes people do bad things. #riverdale."

With the season being a bit abbreviated thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to wait to see how things play out with the relationship situation, though Mendes said that she's nervous to see how people will react to things.

"But I'm definitely, like, nervous to see how the audience reacts when Veronica finds out -- if she finds out," Mendes said. "I don't want to say too much."

Whatever does happen, it sounds like fans will get to see what was planned to come next when Riverdale returns for its fifth season, according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

"We had written episodes 20, 21, and 22 and when we talked about season 5 and some of the big events like prom and graduation, it would feel like a cheat if we somehow didn't do those," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. "So, we're essentially starting the season with the last three episodes of season 4, and partly because they're dynamite episodes. I mean big, big, big changes happen. We are continuing the mystery and the relationship drama straight into season 5."

What do you think about the relationship drama on Riverdale? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.