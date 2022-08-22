Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Addresses a Possible Cheryl Blossom Spinoff

The upcoming Season 7 of Riverdale is set to be its last, though the passionate following of the series has led audiences to wonder if we'll really have to say goodbye to the beloved characters for good, with Cheryl Blossom actor Madelaine Petsch recently recalling that she thinks it's time to leave the character behind. Given that the character has recently been teaming up with Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina, a crossover event with the concluded Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, some fans have hoped that the pair could unite for their own series, but Petsch is waiting to complete production on Season 7 of Riverdale before any consideration about truly being done with Cheryl. Fans can next see Petsch in Jane, which premieres in select theaters on Friday, August 26th and will be streaming exclusively on Creator+ Friday, September 16th.

"I love and adore Cheryl so much. We've been on such a ride together. We've grown up together. So the idea of saying goodbye to her does really make me sad," Petsch revealed to ComicBook.com about wrapping up her time as the character. "And I can't imagine a world where I'm not playing her or she's not in my life. However, I do feel like I'm just excited to explore other opportunities and try new things. And, as an actor, we want variety and we want to play new characters. So I think, as much as I love her, I think I have to love her and leave her."

With how compelling all of the characters in Riverdale are, Cheryl's history of serving more as a supporting character leaves more storytelling opportunities for a possible spinoff, especially given the recent focus on exploring witchcraft. With how much fans have loved seeing Cheryl with Sabrina and with the pair both soon having no TV series, it could surely make for an exciting spin-off event, if not a full-blown long-running series.

In Jane, Olivia (Petsch) is a seemingly perfect high school senior who struggles with grief following the recent loss of a friend. After being deferred from her dream college she begins to spiral and experiences a series of increasingly frightening panic attacks. In an attempt to regain some sense of control, she embarks on a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success but, as things escalate, she is forced to confront-and ultimately embrace-her darkest impulses in order to get ahead.

The final season of Riverdale is expected to debut on The CW next year. Jane hits select theaters on Friday, August 26th and will be streaming exclusively on Creator+ Friday, September 16th.

