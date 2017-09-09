‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Teases An Unexpected Holiday Episode

Riverdale will be getting into the holiday spirit in its second season… but not in a way that you’d probably expect.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently teased a special Riverdale holiday episode during an interview with TVLine. While he was mum on details about the episode itself, he hinted that it might not fall into the traditional trope of theme episodes.

“It’s probably not the holiday you imagine,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

While it’s currently unknown exactly what holiday the episode will cover, plenty have already speculated that it will be Halloween-themed.

There is quite a bit of comics precedent for it, thanks to the Archie Horror imprint. The selection of comic series began with 2013’s Afterlife With Archie, which paints an alternate universe version of Riverdale caught in a zombie apocalypse. Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as Archie Comics‘ CCO, has had quite an impact on the Archie Horror imprint, writing Afterlife and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The topic of bringing Afterlife With Archie into live-action has been discussed for quite some time. An Afterlife movie or television series was first on track back in 2014, long before Riverdale entered development. Once Riverdale did become a reality, Afterlife bottle episodes were planned, but did not get a chance to come to fruition in season one. However, Riverdale did have “a hint” of Afterlife in its debut season, thanks to a dream sequence involving a zombified Jason Blossom.

Riverdale‘s sophomore season is already expected to be “scarier” than the first, with a creepy urban legend possibly joining the mix as well. With that in mind, fans will have to wait and see if the show’s holiday episode does end up getting a little spooky.

Riverdale‘s second season premieres on a new night, Wednesday, October 11th, at 8/7c, on The CW.