‘Riverdale’ Dedicates All Remaining Episodes to Luke Perry

It looks like Luke Perry’s presence will still be felt in the world of Riverdale, following the actor’s sudden passing.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as showrunner on the hit The CW series, recently tweeted a photo of the cast from the show’s “early days”. As Aguirre-Sacasa put it, Perry has always been the “heart” of the show, and tonight’s installment – “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me” – will be dedicated to him, as well as every episode of the show going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Perry, who played Fred Andrews on Riverdale, passed away at the age of 52 on Monday, after he had suffered a massive stroke in the days prior.

In addition to his Riverdale role, Perry is best known for playing Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210. His work also includes appearances in The Fifth Element, The Simpsons, and The Incredible Hulk.

Production on Riverdale was shut down Monday and Tuesday in the wake of Perry’s passing. Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released the following statement regarding Luke Perry‘s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

In addition to upcoming episodes of Riverdale that had already been filmed prior to his death, Perry is set to appear this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Riverdale‘s third season continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.