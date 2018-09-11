‘Riverdale’ EP Previews Season 3’s Speakeasy

Riverdale‘s third season is set to put its characters in entirely new predicaments, and we have some new details about what one storyline will look like.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased the show’s new speakeasy, which Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) decided to run at the end of last season. According to Aguirre-Sacasa, the speakeasy underneath Pop’s will also serve as a music venue, which will be an avenue for Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) to perform more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a cabaret performance space,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained, “which allows us to feature Josie and tell the noir elements of a showbiz story.”

And as it turns out, Veronica’s speakeasy almost became a completely different project altogether.

“Originally it was going to be a casino,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. “Then we realized that, legally, no 16-year-old can run a casino.”

In a way, Veronica running a casino would have made sense, especially considering the fact that she entertained the possibility while meeting with suitors last season. But the speakeasy does offer some interesting possibilities, especially with regards to Josie.

“I would love to see Josie really battle with the undoing of her household.” Murray explained in an interview earlier this year. “You know, she’s not three years old, so she’s going to remember the fact that her parents are getting divorced. And the weight of a divorce, especially if the home is relatively happy or you have really close relationships with your parents, often times undoes you. And since she’s going through puberty, and seeing how the divorce is happening, and her dad’s not around, I think that we could really lean into that and see what that turns her into. Because she’s always supposed to be a good girl who listens to her mom and she never makes waves. And I feel like this could create a wedge that would be really enjoyable to watch.”

“I also would love to see her really find what her sound is, you know?” Murray continued. “And it could be great to see that happen through this pain. Unfortunately, some really great things come from dark, hurt places, and often times, it ends up healing you in the process. So I would love to see something like that go on with Josie.”

Are you excited to see Veronica’s speakeasy factor into Riverdale Season 3? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.