Riverdale: "Chapter Sevent-Eight: The Preppy Murders" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders", the second episode of Riverdale's fifth season. Originally meant to be part of the show's fourth season, the coronavirus pandemic related shutdown last year has now pushed the episode into the upcoming fifth season as part of the wrap up of events before a time-jump will take Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and everyone else into the future. "The Preppy Murders" in particular will see Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into those creepy tapes take a turn while it sounds like big changes are on the horizon for their friends.

The photos don't seem to give much away about the episode, but the episode synopsis reveals that things will take odd turns for just about everyone with Bret (Sean Depner) calling Betty and Jughead while Archie has to deal with the person responsible for his father's death, and Veronica and Hermosa try to force their father into early retirement.

You can read the official synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" below and read on for the photos.

GAME CHANGER — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner). Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move. Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Devon Turner (#502). Original airdate 1/27/2021.

Riverdale returns for its fifth season on Wednesday, January 20th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" airs Wednesday, January 27th.