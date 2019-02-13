Rose Leslie Clears Up Story Of Kit Harington Spoiling ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

We’re only a couple of months away from finally finding out how things will end for our favorite characters in Westeros, but the people closest to the show already know Game of Thrones‘ big secrets. Earlier this month, it was reported that Kit Harington (Jon Snow) spoiled the ending for his wife, Rose Leslie, who is better known to GoT fans as Ygritte. However, Leslie says that’s not quite what happened.

According to Harington, “she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” over the spoiler, but Entertainment Weekly is clarifying the comments. As it turns out, this was about the finale of season seven, not the upcoming series finale.

“I genuinely don’t know the ending [of the show],” Leslie clarified. “He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that … He happened to tell me – and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn’t seen the last season – he happened to tell me that one of the dragons fall into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire — or ice, I can’t quite remember which one it is, I think it’s fire — onto The Wall, and then, of course, that’s when all the [Army of the Dead] can then cross over. So he told me about the dragon and I got rather livid with him, because I said, ‘You weren’t supposed to tell me everything! And that’s a huge piece of information!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you asked!’ And I was like, ‘I know.’”

Leslie was last seen on the show at the end of season four, but it’s no surprise she’s keeping up with the story. We assume that even if she wasn’t married to Jon Snow, she’d still be pretty invested.

“To be fair I was probably rather ridiculous in the way I phrased it,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Tell me some things, but don’t tell me other things.’ But I actually don’t know the ending to [the show] because, believe it or not, it’s such a monumental phenomenal show, and I want to be like the rest of the world and watch it in real time and get that build up and anticipation. I want to finally come to the final episode and truly – and I honestly mean this – truly not know which way it goes.”

The real question: Did Leslie really not speak to her husband for three days over the dragon spoiler?

“That was an exaggeration,” she said. “I love that he said three days. Look at him trying to get a soundbite. That’s hilarious!”

While Harington’s nearest and dearest may not know how the series ends, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) recently revealed that she told the ending to some of the people close to her.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its eighth and finale season on April 14th.