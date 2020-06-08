Roswell, New Mexico: Liz and Rosa Come to a Terrible Realization in "Crash Into Me" Clip (Exclusive)

✖

The second season of Roswell, New Mexico is headed into the homestretch and with only two episodes left, the questions and mysteries that have played out thus far are on a collision course with a major event for the small town that could see major consequences for Liz (Jeanine Mason,) Max (Nathan Parsons) and everyone they love. The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight's penultimate episode of the season, "Crash Into Me", that sees Liz and her sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder) realizing that there could be a deadly plot to kill aliens targeting the popular CrashCon festival – one that may involve their absent mother, Helena.

As was revealed in last week's "Linger", it's revealed that Helena didn't return to Nebraska after her "reunion" with Liz a few episodes back. Instead, she's apparently teamed up with Flint and Jesse Maines, something that in the clip Rosa and Liz realize means if there is a plot against aliens in the works, Helena could well be a part of it -- and that it could well be going down at CrashCon. You can check out the clip for yourself above.

Over the course of the season, Roswell, New Mexico has gotten quite a bit deeper into the alien's history, changing a lot for the series' core characters, Isobel (Lily Cowles), Michael (Michael Vlamis), Max, and Liz in recent episodes. Not only did the fate of Isobel's mother come to light revealing an unexpected familial connection to Maria (Heather Hemmens), but it's become clear that Max has his own mysterious history as well. On top of that the strange abductions continue to be an issue while Liz presses forward with her scientific research, research that could be potentially dangerous. Add to that Liz's own family issues with the sudden return of Helena and her father Arturo's immigration woes and revelations about Max's own history, things are starting to come to a head.

"And so now that I'm back, we start to see it with these little flashbacks that are happening of the kid, of the symbol," Parsons said. "We're starting to see all of that stuff that I suppressed so hard for my entire life is forcing its way back up and there's nothing I can do to suppress it anymore as much as I'm trying. So, as we go forward, that's going to become more and more of a thing and that question it has to be answered. I mean it just, it has to at this point that's too big of a bomb to be like "huh, he's probably kidding". You know, that's too much. So, it's forcing itself to the surface now. And as we charge towards the end of the season, we'll start to see that."

You can check out the synopsis for "Crash Into Me" below.

WELCOME TO CRASHCON — As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measure to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else’s bidding. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St. John also star. Joanna Kerns directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Monday nights on The CW. "Crash Into Me" airs June 8th at 9/8c.

