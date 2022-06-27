Roswell, New Mexico: Isobel Suggests She and Kyle Follow an Interesting Lead in Exclusive "Dear Mama" Clip

The fourth season of Roswell, New Mexico is in full swing and that means that the calm the series' main characters felt after the defeat of Jones, Max's evil doppelganger (both played by Nathan Parsons) at the end of season 3 has started to give way to new mysteries and potentially very serious issues for everyone. There are new alien threats to deal with, something that starts to coalesce a bit in tonight's episode, "Dear Mama". Now, The CW has given us an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode that you can check out in our video player.

In the clip, Kyle (Michael Trevino) finds Isobel (Lily Cowles) in his office with an envelope and as you can see, that envelope contains an image of the alien symbol — as well as a note that there's something interesting Careyes. Isobel makes it pretty clear that she and Kyle should go check it out — though her motivations for going are as much for working out the mystery as they are avoiding her situation with Anatsa (Sibongile Mlambo), with whom she is not presently on the best terms. You can check out the episode synopsis below for additional information about the episode.

"GUESSING GAMES- Liz's (Jeanine Mason) work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) continues to gain Bonnie's (guest star Zoe Cipres) trust, but Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees) may not be as easily persuaded. Also, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finally finds the courage to be honest with Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) suffers a devastating loss. The series also stars Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Ashley Charbonnet & Onalee Hunter Hughes."

It was announced earlier this year that the current, fourth season of Roswell, New Mexico would be the series' last, though while the series is coming to an end, showrunner Chris Hollier previously told CBR that while he wishes there were more, he feels the show will end in a good place.

"I always want more, but if we had to stop here, I think this would be a really good place to stop," Hollier said. "It was important to us. It was important to the network, as well. Us, as a team, figured out, 'OK, it's got to be this. How are we going to do it?'"

He also said that he's excited to see how everything unfolds — and for fans to see it.

"Some questions we set up, even at the beginning of Season 1, we are going to get some definition of what those things are," he said. "I'm excited for people to see more of that home planet and that world. There are a couple of twists and turns and when it comes to the romance that I promise they won't see coming. I am kind of excited for little bits of it all to unfold."

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. "Dear Mama" airs tonight, June 27th.