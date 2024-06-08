Ryan Seacrest Honors Pat Sajak Following Host's Final Wheel of Fortune

It was the end of an era on Friday night when Pat Sajak hosted his final episode of Wheel of Fortune, signing off from the long-running and beloved game show after 41 years. Now, his successor Ryan Seacrest is honoring Sajak. Seacrest took to Instagram to share a touching post celebrating Sajak, congratulating the exiting host on "an incredible run" and offering him best wishes for his future.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest wrote. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Sajak Said Goodbye to Wheel of Fortune After More Than 40 Years

On Friday's episode — which was actually filmed back in April — Sajak said goodbye to Wheel of Fortune and fans in a moving farewell speech in which he said his time as host was an "incredible privilege to be invited into homes of millions night after night".

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game," Sajak shared.

"But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Seacrest Will Take Over Wheel of Fortune Next Season

It was announced last year that Seacrest will take over hosting duties when Wheel of Fortune returns for its next season later this year. Cohost Vanna White will remain on the show.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said last year. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."