Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Signs Off After 41 Years

It's the end of an era as Pat Sajak says goodbye to Wheel of Fortune after hosting the beloved game show for over 40 years. Sajak's final episode aired today, but was filmed back in April. In the episode, the host shares a farewell speech in which he says it's been an "incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night." The episode also featured a clip from Sajak's first episode, which took place in 1981 when he took over the role from Chuck Woolery, who left to host The Love Connection. After the clip, Sajak walked out with his longtime co-host, Vanna White. From there, the game began, but there were some special answers along the way...

The first puzzle of the night was "Chicago, Illinois," which is Sajak's hometown. Since some of the episode was dedicated to his departure, the contestants lost a round but gained a few extra bucks. Sajak spun the wheel himself and won each player $5,000. "You know what? It's not my money," he joked. When the episode's winner was declared, Sajak went on to share "a few parting thoughts."

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game," Sajak shared.

"But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives." You can watch Sajak's full speech below:

What's Next For Pat Sajak?

Pat Sajak's hosting days may be over, but he's not ready to say goodbye to his audience. He is set to star in Prescription: Murder, the play that inspired Columbo, the long-running series starring Peter Falk. The production will be held at the Hawaii Theatre Center, and feature Sajak acting alongside his "long-time buddy," Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore, who is playing Columbo. Sajak is playing a psychiatrist who plans the murder of his wife.

Good luck with your next venture, Pat!