An Ember In The Ashes Author Sabaa Tahir Surprises Fans in Facebook Watch's Letters To Series

Facebook Watch's Letters To series is giving fans the surprise of a lifetime, as fans get to meet the authors of their favorite books and tell them how much their work has meant to them. The series kicked off with Twilight Saga author Stephenie Meyer, and for the next episode, the series is giving the spotlight to author Sabaa Tahir. Tahir has several #1 New York Times Bestsellers to her name, including An Ember in the Ashes, A Torch Against The Night, and A Reaper At The Gates, and she will be talking a bit about her newest book A Sky Beyond The Storm. Tahir will surprise several fans in the new episode and reveal a few details about her new book, but she'll also discuss important issues like immigration and the political environment for Muslims, and you can watch the full episode in the video above.

In addition to Tahir and Meyer, several other authors are taking part in the series, including R.L. Stine (Point Fear, Goosebumps), Elizabeth Acevedo (With The Fire On High), and Veronica Roth (The Divergent Series, Chosen Ones) just to name a few.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

"Sabaa Tahir surprised two fans for the below series Letter To_______. In the episode, Tahir discusses her upcoming book “A Sky Beyond the Storm”, Immigration, the political environment for Muslims and much more."

You can find the official description for A Sky Beyond The Storm below.

"Picking up just a few months after A Reaper at the Gates left off...

The long-imprisoned jinn are on the attack, wreaking bloody havoc in villages and cities alike. But for the Nightbringer, vengeance on his human foes is just the beginning.

At his side, Commandant Keris Veturia declares herself Empress, and calls for the heads of any and all who defy her rule. At the top of the list? The Blood Shrike and her remaining family.

Laia of Serra, now allied with the Blood Shrike, struggles to recover from the loss of the two people most important to her. Determined to stop the approaching apocalypse, she throws herself into the destruction of the Nightbringer. In the process, she awakens an ancient power that could lead her to victory--or to an unimaginable doom.

And deep in the Waiting Place, the Soul Catcher seeks only to forget the life--and love--he left behind. Yet doing so means ignoring the trail of murder left by the Nightbringer and his jinn. To uphold his oath and protect the human world from the supernatural, the Soul Catcher must look beyond the borders of his own land. He must take on a mission that could save--or destroy--all that he knows."

You can check out Letters To in the video above, and let us know what you think of the new series in the comments!

