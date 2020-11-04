Saturday Night Live Adds Foo Fighters As Musical Guest For Dave Chappelle Post-Election Episode

✖

Last week it was officially confirmed by NBC that the post-election night episode of Saturday Night Live would see the return of Dave Chappelle to host the sketch comedy series. When the announcement was made it came without the reveal of a musical guest, prompting speculation that there might not be one and that Chappelle would be given the floor, but now we know who will be taking the stage for a performance. NBC has announced that the Foo Fighters will appear as the musical guest on the series for the eighth time as the group celebrates the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

SNL is no doubt prepared to bring the laughs on the weekend after the election and it seems even more likely that Jim Carrey's Joe Biden will get plenty of air time. It's also becoming a bit of a tradition for Chappelle to return as the host, having previously hosted the episode of SNL that premiered after the 2016 election. That episode hosted by the fan favorite also nabbed him an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for the episode which was the best-rated show of the last couple of years came from last year’s holiday episode with Eddie Murphy making a triumphant return to the show.

This Saturday! Dave Chappelle with music from @foofighters. pic.twitter.com/syu1rRD9KQ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2020

This year's season of Saturday Night Live has been drastically different compared to previous iterations of the long running comedy series. NBC has instituted COVID-19 protocols for all performers and guests that are set to appear, which has already resulted in one guest being cancelled from appearing. After he was photographed not adhering to the safety measures that are in place, musical guest Morgan Wallen had his appearance cancelled by the producers. He was replaced by Jack White for that episode.

Even audience members, limited as they are for this year, have protocols in place for those eager to watch the show in person. According to the Saturday Night Live ticket site, "a self-administered lower nasal antigen test with results yielded before the show" is given to audience members between dress rehearsal at the show. There are also temperature tests for anyone checking in at 30 Rock and anyone with a temperature 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to be a part of the audience. Audience members are also reportedly being paid to attend.

(Cover photo by Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)