Former Saturday Night Live Star Leslie Jones Says She Doesn't Miss It at All

For the most part, the vast majority of A-list comedians go through the Saturday Night Live machine, whether it be in front of the camera or in the writer's room. SNL alumni that have gone on to become household names include the likes of Chevy Chase, Chris Farley, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, and dozens — if not, hundreds — more. The live sketch show has provided the stepping stone for many into Hollywood and even then, former SNL star Leslie Jones says she doesn't miss being at 30 Rock in the slightest.

In a recent interview with ET, Jones said she missed some of her co-stars but, as a whole, doesn't miss the job itself.

"I don't miss it at all," Jones told ET's Kevin Frazier as the two chatted about her new hosting gig. "I miss Kenan [Thompson] but I don't miss [it]. That job was hard, man."

After spending five seasons on the perennial NBC hit, Jones has now moved on to other facets of the entertainment business. One Netflix special and a role in Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America later, Jones has landed a gig as the host of ABC's Supermarket Sweep reboot.

"I trained my roommate, I made her watch the show, I made her run up and down grocery stores," Jones added. "So when we got to the audition, we were destroying teams. And she turns around and looks at me and says, 'I have to go to work.' I was like... 'I'm not riding home with you.' "

The current season of SNL — Season 46 — is the second season since Jones announced her departure from the show in a heartfelt Twitter thread.

"Yes it's true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years," she tweeted at the time. "Lorne Michaels, you've changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back."

She concluded, "Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon!" she wrote. "Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating."

Cover photo Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images