Saturday Night Live Brings Back Star-Studded What's Up With That for Quarantine Lockdown

Space Jam star Charles Barkley and Grammy winner DJ Khaled decided to drop by SNL at home this week. What’s Up With That is a popular sketch featuring Kenan Thompson as a quiz show host asking about numerous topics. He asked Barkley about his time playing alongside Michael Jordan and against him in the 1993 NBA Finals. This all had to do with the upcoming second installment of ESPN’s The Last Dance docu-series chronicling His Airness. But, as it would happen Sir Charles ended up getting interrupted by Kenan and his background singers. If that wasn’t bad enough, poor Khaled only got out one measly mention of his “Another One” catchphrase. Kenan really was the star of the show along with way too elaborate Zoom backgrounds.

People can’t get enough of this sketch and it showed on social media where people had a great laugh with the quiz show format.

SNL At Home - What's Up With That? With Charles Barkley and DJ Khalid 🙃#SNL #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/Gjve60hHlS — Power🚫Of🚫Cheeto (@powerofcheeto1) April 26, 2020

Tom Hanks hosted last week and Brad Pitt stopped by this week to cosplay as Dr. Fauci. So the stars have been ready and willing to help out as the need allows. There’s no telling how many more of these shows will need to take place before the fall. The performers have admirably stepped up to the plate to deliver something to watch during a troublesome time for so many people. With so much time between episodes and the earlier hiatus, you have to wonder how long the 45th season will last now. This has been a strange year for everyone as networks have needed to switch it up to this video calling-based format. Comicbook.com's own Adam Barnhardt explained it earlier today:

"For the past seven seasons, each year has featured 21 episodes and the five years prior to that, NBC order 22 episodes per season. In that same timeframe, the latest a season has aired has been May 21 (Season 41, 2015-2016), which means the network and show would need to pump out five more episodes between now and then. Tonight's episode will be the 17th of Season 45, so it's possible they'd be able to reach 21 by the end of May, a move that'd only allow them one week off."

Saturday Night Live starts at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

