Saturday Night Live Cut Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles Sketch Released

Saturday Night Live has had a unique creative track record this year, especially as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of how the iconic sketch series gets made. Earlier this year, that meant a slew of "At Home" episodes, which were made with each cast member working remotely. In recent months, the series has pivoted back to episodes recorded in-studio -- but it hasn't been afraid to revisit some of the "At Home" hits. On Sunday, Saturday Night Live released a new "Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles" sketch, which was cut for time from the recent Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa episode. This provides the second installment in the series, after the first animated sketch debuted in April of this year.

The new sketch follows the Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles in a swath of new problems that plague those who have grown out of adolescence, including political disagreements at the dinner table. While it might retread some of the same comedic ground as the original sketch, it still is undoubtedly hilarious, especially for those who have a love of the original quartet of turtles.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have grown to be a bit of a pop-culture phenomenon, with their irreverent stories spanning TV, movies, comics, video games, and more. Earlier this year, it was announced that yet another new movie reboot of the franchise is in the works, with Seth Rogen set to helm the project.

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen shared with Collider earlier this year. "And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

Joining Rogen on the endeavor are frequent collaborators Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, with Jeff Rowe directing from a script by Brendan O'Brian.

"Adding Seth, Evan, and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," Brian Robbins, president of kids & family entertainment for ViacomCBS, shared in a press release. "I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical."

