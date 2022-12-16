Shazam! And IT Star Jack Dylan Grazer Joins Spiderwick Chronicles Disney+ Series

Shazam! and IT star Jack Dylan Grazer has been cast in The Spiderwick Chronicles at Disney+. He joins a cast that already includes Christian Slater, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Joy Bryant, Teagan Vincze, Noah Cottrell, and more, in a series that is expected to debut next year. Production started up back in September, and is set to wrap next month. The series will run six episodes in its first season, and joins Disney+'s planned Percy Jackson series in the world of TV adaptations of beloved kids' book series.

According to Variety, who first reported the casting, Grazer will provide the voice of Thimbletack, a boggart who lives in the walls of the Spiderwick Estate. The official character description says that he is "hundreds of years old, [and] Thimbletack is still a teenager amongst his kind, a mischief-maker with an explosive temper. He could be a great help to the Grace children…if only he could learn to control his own larger than life emotions."

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series, which is written by DiTerlizzi and Black, follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

DiTerlizzi and Black's book series consisted of five books — The Field Guide, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda's Secret, the Ironwood Tree, and The Wrath of Mulgarath. It also spawned the spinoff series Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, which included the three novels The Nixie's Song, A Giant Problem, and The Wyrm King.

Kat Coiro will be helming the first two episodes of the upcoming live-action series, and will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Coiro's filmography includes Marry Me, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Spiderwick Chronicles will be showrun and executive produced by Locke & Key's Aron Eli Coleite, with executive producers also including franchise authors Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, as well as Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

Are you excited to see The Spiderwick Chronicles come to life on TV? Sound off in the comments below.