She-Hulk Never Considered Introducing a Major Secret Invasion Character (Exclusive)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become known for dropping surprising Easter eggs and larger plot points, tying its movies and Disney+ exclusive television shows together. That has especially been the case in Phase 4, with its individual entries setting up past, present, and future stories while telling their individual arcs. One possible connection that was theorized among some fans was between She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season last week, and Secret Invasion, the next Disney+ series set to arrive earlier this year. There is some comic precedent for that, as a stretch of She-Hulk comics saw Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany in the series) team up with a Skrull named Jazinda to be bounty hunters across the country.

"I don't think we've ever brought up Jazinda," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao explained in an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com, which you can check out above. "We might have probably pitched a Skrull idea here or there, but nothing ever really seriously."

Who is She-Hulk's Jazinda?

The Peter David-penned run of She-Hulk, which ran in the mid-00s, saw Jennifer leaving behind her life as a lawyer and traveling the country in a motor home — but she didn't do it alone. She partnered up with a Skrull named Jazinda, who had saved her life in a previous instance, and the two of them operated as bounty hunters catching various supervillains for Freeman Bonding, Inc.

Ultimately, the events of the comic Secret Invasion began to affect Jennifer and Jazinda's status quo, and readers learned that Jazinda was actually the daughter of none other than the Super-Skrull.

What will Secret Invasion be about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. Secret Invasion, meanwhile, will debut on Disney+ in early 2023.

