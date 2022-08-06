How She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Could Set Up Secret Invasion

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to go into some surprising places, with the next few "Phases" expanding out the franchise in some compelling ways. Next on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action Disney+ series introducing viewers to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Based on what we've already seen of the series, it looks like the MCU version of Jen's story will borrow elements from nearly every era of her solo comic storytelling. While we don't yet have a complete extent of what that entails, one component from She-Hulk comics could potentially tie into the following Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, if it were to come to fruition on the show.

The Peter David-penned run of She-Hulk, which ran in the mid-00s, saw Jennifer leaving behind her life as a lawyer and traveling the country in a motor home — but she didn't do it alone. She partnered up with a Skrull named Jazinda, who had saved her life in a previous instance, and the two of them operated as bounty hunters catching various supervillains for Freeman Bonding, Inc. Ultimately, the events of Secret Invasion began to affect Jennifer and Jazinda's status quo, and readers learned that Jazinda was actually the daughter of none other than the Super-Skrull.

While it's safe to assume that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law won't immediately adapt Jennifer's bounty-hunting days (although it certainly wouldn't be out of the question), we already know that the show is going to be chock-full of surprising supporting characters, both in the form of existing members of the She-Hulk ensemble, and weirder deep cuts from Marvel Comics canon. With all of that in mind, it certainly wouldn't be surprising for the show to feature or reference Jazinda in some sort of small capacity, especially after previous casting calls had hinted at a "shapeshifter" character joining the series.

If that happened, it would be a choice that would not only strengthen She-Hulk, but Secret Invasion, which still remains somewhat of a question mark ahead of its early 2023 debut. The Secret Invasion comic event played heavily off of the reveal that existing characters had secretly been replaced by Skrulls — something that has not happened yet in any of the other shows or movies the first year-and-a-half years of the MCU's Phase 4. So, having Jazinda secretly be hiding in plain sight in She-Hulk — especially if her estranged father, Super-Skrull does end up appearing in Secret Invasion — would start to strengthen that suspicion and intrigue along the way, and add another intriguing female hero into the MCU.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th, while Secret Invasion will debut on the platform in early 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

