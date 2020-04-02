7 Shows to Watch After The Magicians

Fan-favorite Syfy series The Magicians ended its five-season run on Wednesday, closing the book on the adventures of Julia, Alice, Eliot, Penny, Margo, Kady, and their friends and allies. The news of the series’ ending came in early March, giving fans about a month to come to terms with the end of the beloved series and while the show concluded in way that completed not just the season’s arc, but the series’ journey as well, the show’s ending may leave some wanting to know what to watch next that might help fill the void left by The Magicians — even a little.

To that end, we’ve come up with a list of seven shows that The Magicians fans may want to check out if they’re looking for what to watch next — or at least until the final season of The Magicians is available so they can relive the series all over again. While no series is exactly like The Magicians, there are quite a few options out there that feature varying elements that should feel right at home. Again, not all of our selections are for everyone, but this list should offer a good start for what to explore outside of Fillory.

Charmed (2018)

If you’re looking for a series that sees its characters coming into their powers and then having to navigate magic and the magical world that may just be a bit bigger and more complex than they ever could have imagined, then Charmed might be a good option. The series follows three sisters — Mel (Melonie Diaz,) Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey,) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) — who discover after the death of their mother that they are the Charmed Ones, extremely powerful witches destined to protect the innocent from dark forces. The show is currently in its second season on The CW and has been renewes for a third.

Wynonna Earp

If you’re looking for something that combines elements of the supernatural with adventure as well as a close-knit family feel, Syfy’s Wynonna Earp would be an excellent choice. The series follows the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp as she fights supernatural beings who inhabit the Ghost River Triangle — including her hometown of Purgatory. The series sees some truly wild adventures and fascinating foes as well as some great one-liners of dialogue that might give The Magicians a run for its money. A fourth season is currently in the works (though delayed due to coronavirus-related production shut down) but the first three seasons are available on Netflix.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Magic, strange adventures, and a close-knit group of friends all make Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a contender when it comes to what to watch after The Magicians. While Chilling Adventures of Sabrina certainly has a much darker tone and follows a younger set of characters, the battle between good and evil is intriguing as well as the dynamic between Sabrina and her friends. The series currently has two seasons with each season split into equal parts. The first three “parts” of the series are available on Netflix.

The 100

Not a show that would immediately come to mind, a common fan suggestion for a show that is similar — at least tonally — to The Magicians is The 100. The series follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors who return to Earth nearly one hundred years after a devastating nuclear apocalypse. The show’s seventh and final season is set to premiere on The CW on May 20. The previous six seasons are available on Netflix.

Legacies

The third show in The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies follows Hope Mikaelson, a descendant of some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines, as she attends a special school for supernatural children such as herself. She and her friends and classmates find themselves dealing with all sorts of magical and supernatural threats as they learn to come into their own powers and go on their own personal journeys. While the series is connected to both The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, it doesn’t require viewers to be terribly familiar with either one as it generally stands on its own and any major references are well-explained. The show is currently in its second season and has been renewed for a third. The first season is available on Netflix.

Dead Like Me

Dead Like Me followed 18-year-old Georgia “George” Lass (Ellen Muth) who dies in the series pilot and becomes a grim reaper, tasked with the job of removing souls of people and help them move into their afterlife. The series, which ran for two seasons on Showtime between 2003 and 2004, is another series that pops up as a common fan suggestion, especially due to themes of family, loss, and the journey each of the characters go on in dealing with their life after death.

The Witcher

Last, but not least, is The Witcher. Set in a fictional medieval-inspired world that deals with magic and monsters and multiple timelines and while plot-wise it doesn’t have a lot of similarities to The Magicians, there’s a lot of rich character development in The Witcher that certainly has a good bit of depth as did The Magicians. That and there’s Henry Cavill as the titular witcher, Geralt of Rivia. The first season of the series is available on Netflix andit has been renewed for a second.