Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson Reveal New Rap Song on Saturday Night Live

If there was a Mount Rushmore for Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler would likely be a unanimous choice for one of the positions. Though the sketch show has been shooting its episodes remotely as of late, the fan-favorite comedian found his way back into the fray by helping Pete Davidson rap a new track. Titled "Stuck in the House," Davidson and Sandler — socially distanced in their respective homes, of course — take listeners through the woes of being stuck in the home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring Sandler's family, long-time watchers of Saturday Night Live got a quick surprise when alumnus Rob Schneider popped up out of nowhere. You can see it in its entirety above. Saturday's episode of SNL is the second episode the show has produced remotely after production shutdown industry-wide.

Sandler's been a pretty regular presence on the late-night circuit since production shutdowns moved into place. Earlier this month, the comedian appeared with Jimmy Fallon, where he sang another coronavirus-themed song. That time around, the song was called "Don't Touch Grandma."

The actor is also coming off arguably the most acclaimed role of his career in the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems. At one point, some might have even considered the actor in contention for an Oscar for his role as a cutthroat jeweler that makes a high-stakes bet.

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy," Sandler said after his Oscars snub. "Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."

Prior to the Oscar nomination reveals, Sandler joked with Howard Stern that he'd return and continue doing his poorly received comedies if he didn't get an Oscars nod. “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f**king comeback and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay," he said.

Uncut Gems currently rocks a 92-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The review-aggregating site says the movie "reaffirms the Safdies as masters of anxiety-inducing cinema -- and proves Adam Sandler remains a formidable dramatic actor when given the right material."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.