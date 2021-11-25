NASA Is Sending Astronaut Snoopy Into Space

Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have been loved by fans around the world for decades, with NASA recently detailing how the beloved beagle is taking his fame into the stratosphere when he joins the crew of the upcoming Artemis I mission. This wouldn’t be the first time the playful pooch has embarked upon such an exciting mission, having also taken part in the Apollo 10 mission, with this upcoming opportunity spreading joy to all of his Earth-bound friends and outer space enthusiasts. The plush Snoopy is set to serve as the mission’s zero-gravity indicator on their mission around the Moon.

NASA previously detailed of the project, “For Snoopy’s flight on the Artemis I mission, he will be outfitted in a custom orange flight suit complete with gloves, boots, and a NASA patch. Peanuts is releasing a new suite of curriculum and short videos with its partner, GoNoodle, to encourage kids to learn about gravity, teamwork, and space exploration while they follow Snoopy along on his Artemis I journey. In addition to the doll and Sliver Snoopy pins, a pen nib from Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts studio will make the trek on Artemis I wrapped in a space-themed comic strip as part of a collection of mementos selected by NASA to fly aboard the Orion spacecraft. A new season of Snoopy in Space will also be released on Apple TV+ that explores the planets and what conditions are necessary to find life in the universe. NASA supported Peanuts with the series through reviews of STEM content and NASA mission information.

The Beagle has landed.#AstronautSnoopy is in today's #MacysParade—and will soon be in space! Snoopy will ride along on our #Artemis I mission around the Moon, serving as the mission's zero gravity indicator: https://t.co/OoqCO9OgxR https://t.co/Quh7cKPFuI — NASA (@NASA) November 25, 2021

“Under Artemis, NASA is working to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and lead the next steps of human exploration for future missions to Mars. Artemis I will pave the way for a series of increasingly complex missions to establish a long-term presence at the Moon.”

The Artemis I is expected to launch in February of 2022.

Season 2 of Snoopy in Space premiered earlier this month on Apple TV+, with the series being described, “Blast off with Snoopy in a series of 12 animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang. Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure: becoming a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.”

