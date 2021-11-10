Snowpiercer Season 2 Clip: Bringing The Mysterious Mr. Wilford Aboard

In its second season, TNT’s Snowpiercer introduced Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford. The character had been talked about throughout the first season, with one big twist being that Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) had been impersonating Wilford in order to influence decisions on the train. As the season went along, it seemed as if Wilford had died shortly after Snowpiercer’s departure seven years before, but by the end of the first season we discovered that not only was that untrue, but Wilford was alive on board another train, which was also carrying Melanie’s presumed-dead daughter Alexandra.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip from the “behind the scenes” documentary on Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season, out today on DVD and Blu-ray.

“I can just say that Sean Bean’s Wilford is dastardly and fun and very well-dressed,” Manson said back in December. “The thing that we don’t know at the beginning of the season is what Wilford has done to [Alexandra’s] mind.”

the official synopsis for the discs.

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.



At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.



Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Academy Award® winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), “Snowpiercer” season two stars Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”), Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Black-ish”) Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (“The Americans”), Mickey Sumner (“Frances Ha,” “Battle of the Sexes”), Iddo Goldberg (“Peaky Blinders,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife”), Katie McGuinness (“Dirty Filthy Love”), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), Annalise Basso (“Bedtime Stories”), Sam Otto (“Jellyfish”), Roberto Urbina (“Narcos”), Sheila Vand (“Argo”) and Steven Ogg (“The Walking Dead”.



The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Christoph Schrewe Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.



Snowpiercer has been picked up for a fourth season with season three set to premiere on TNT early next year. You can get Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital starting today, November 9.