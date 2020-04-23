TNT's Snowpiercer Series Gets New Trailer

A new trailer for TNT's adaptation Snowpiercer has debuted ahead of the series premiering on the network on May 17th, which you can see above. Given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic and how it is requiring us to quarantine ourselves in our homes, the new series marks an eerie reminder of the drastic differences in our socioeconomic classes, making the narrative feel even more prescient than ever. Additionally, the narrative was previously adapted into a film by Bong Joon-ho in 2013, who recently won a number of Oscars for his film Parasite, making fans even more excited to see a new interpretation of the original graphic novel.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher.

This new take on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob first started taking shape back in 2015 and saw a number of changes to its creative leadership, which included shifting networks at different points in production.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV shared in a statement when the program moved to TNT. “While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as Obliterated), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT. Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

The new series is meant to not only honor the source material, but also embrace the visual style and iconography of Joon-ho's film.

“I'm a personal fan of Bong Joon-ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP of Original Programming at TNT, said confessed back when the project was initially earned a series order. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

Snowpiercer debuts on TNT on May 17th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.