Sophie Turner Blames Kit Harington for Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Fiasco

The final season of Game of Thrones has proven to be a controversial affair for a lot of strange reasons. It’s not the villainous turn taken by Daenerys Targaryen, the dramatic action Jon Snow had to take to stop her, or the ultimate fate of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros — no, it all comes down to a misplaced coffee cup that made it into the final cut of an episode. And Sophie Turner knows exactly who to blame in this situation.

The actress appeared on a recent episode of Conan where the host asked about this infamous cup, prompting her to throw one of her fellow castmates under the bus. Watch it in the clip above!

“I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing, so it’s good to know that the coffee cup got more press than the final season altogether,” Turner said during her appearance on Conan.

Here’s her explanation: “The coffee cup was where Kit [Harington]’s chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia [Clarke], but I don’t think Emilia would do that.”

Turner added, “Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there either. It was Kit. It was a hundred percent Kit.”

The cup itself has become a meme among Game of Thrones fans. Even Emilia Clarke can’t escape its shadow. While the actress appeared at an NBA Playoffs game between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets mascot presented Clarke with a cup in a segment poking fun at the gaffe.

And while some people might see this as a negative for the reputation of the popular HBO TV series, network programming boss Casey Bloys chalked up the obsession over the cup to a very passionate fanbase.

“The fascination with that, the divisive reaction to the finale, all of it is a testament to how much people were invested and engaged with the show,” Bloys said to Deadline. “Some people have very strong negative options and obviously some positive opinions. But I take all of this as a really great sign of what the show has been able to do to stay in the cultural conversation to have people passionately debate the characters and the storylines. That’s what you want a show to do.”

All episodes of Game of Thrones are now streaming on HBO.