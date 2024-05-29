SpongeBob SquarePants Celebrates 25 Years With a Huge Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The beloved Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, and fans can expect to see new specials, movies, events and more. Part of the "more" category is this huge wave of new Funko Pops that includes gems like Mocking SpongeBob, SpongeBob With The Suds, Glovewworld SpongeBob, Doodlebob, plush, and Mystery Minis.

A full breakdown of the SpongeBob 25th anniversary Funko Pop lineup can be found in the list below. Exclusives are highlighted. Pre-orders for the commons are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here.

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – Mocking SpongeBob – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)

– Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon) SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – SpongeBob With The Suds – Funko Exclusive

– Funko Exclusive SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – Caveman SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – Krusty Krab Pizza SpongeBob

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – Gloveworld SpongeBob



SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – Ripped Pants SpongeBob

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – Doodlebob

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Pop – Fry Cook Games Patrick



SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Plush – Gary (7-inch Plush)

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Plush – Mr. Krabs (7-inch Plush)

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Plush- Patrick (7-inch Plush)

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Plush – SpongeBob (7-inch Plush)

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Funko Plush- Squidward (7-inch Plush)

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Mystery Minis

SpongeBob Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

As part of the celebration Nickelodeon has planned for SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th Anniversary, Nickelodeon wants fans to LIVE, EAT, GAME, PLAY and WATCH LIKE A SPONGE with new specials, events, games, and more. Here's just a sample of what they have planned:

SpongeBob SquarePants Anniversary Specials: A series of specially produced all-new episodes, with Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments, will debut in July on Nickelodeon around the world and continue to roll out through the year. Viewers will catch up with former jellyfishing champion Kevin C. Cucumber, journey through different eras of Bikini Bottom, travel 2000 years into the future with Plankton and more.

A series of specially produced all-new episodes, with Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments, will debut in July on Nickelodeon around the world and continue to roll out through the year. Viewers will catch up with former jellyfishing champion Kevin C. Cucumber, journey through different eras of Bikini Bottom, travel 2000 years into the future with Plankton and more. Paramount+: Paramount+ is the streaming home for SpongeBob fans with more content than any other streaming service, including a number of titles joining the service this July: SpongeBob SquarePants seasons 1-13; original spinoff series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, and season one of The Patrick Star Show; theatrical films, such as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie; and anniversary-themed specials throughout the year.

Paramount+ is the streaming home for SpongeBob fans with more content than any other streaming service, including a number of titles joining the service this July: SpongeBob SquarePants seasons 1-13; original spinoff series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, and season one of The Patrick Star Show; theatrical films, such as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie; and anniversary-themed specials throughout the year. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie: Bikini Bottom's resident scientist and squirrel Sandy Cheeks journeys to Texas to save Bikini Bottom from a villainous plot, in the first movie starring a supporting character from the franchise debuting on Netflix Aug. 2.

Bikini Bottom's resident scientist and squirrel Sandy Cheeks journeys to Texas to save Bikini Bottom from a villainous plot, in the first movie starring a supporting character from the franchise debuting on Netflix Aug. 2. Play Like a Sponge UK Shorts: Nickelodeon UK and ParalympicsGB have partnered to produce Play like a Sponge, a shortform series that inspires kids to find their inner SpongeBob as he cheers them on in their quest to learn about and sample new sports with paralympic athletes ahead of the upcoming games in Paris this August.

This is only a fraction of what SpongeBob SquarePants has planned for this milestone anniversary, so stay tuned to Nickelodeon and Paramount+ for more this year and beyond! You can try Paramount+ for free right here.