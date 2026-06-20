Star of Cancelled 1980s Sci-Fi Addresses Replacing the Original Star

This series may have run for only a year, but it had a pretty dedicated fanbase, especially for a sci-fi show airing at the time. And just a few days ago, the star of the show took to Reddit for an AMA (Ask Me Anything), shedding light on all sorts of things, but particularly how it felt to step into the shoes of the big-name actor who portrayed his character in the film that preceded the series.

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Not only was he the voice of Tony Stark in the Iron Man animated series that ran from 1994-1996, but Robert Hayes also portrayed the character Paul Forrester in Starman—or rather, the alien piloting the body of Paul Forrester. The series came on the heels of the film of the same name, which debuted in 1984 and starred Jeff Bridges as the alien, Starman. 15 years after the events of the film, Starman is back, this time taking a new body and finding the son that he’d left behind, all while trying to evade the government official that was after him. And when asked if stepping into the shoes left behind by such a big name was intimidating, the actor said, “Well, Geoff is an amazing actor and has the résumé to prove it. I’ve always been leery of stepping into a role that someone else has just won the Tony for or whatever like on Broadway. I’ve had several of those that I’ve turned down.”

It Was a Good Kind of Scary to Take Jeff Bridges Place, According to Robert Hayes

The star went on to elaborate a bit on what it felt like stepping into such an inconic role. “I was a little nervous about doing this with Jeff having done that but once we started, you don’t think about that you just dive into it.” And it’s a good thing that the actor chose to just dive into the process—it earned him a serious amount of fans, who praised the show for not relying on gore or over-the-top special effects to tell a story that was still gripping and entertaining.

The biggest complaint about the Starman show had nothing to do with Hayes at all. In fact, it was the writing, and the lack of continuity, considering that the timeline was all over the place, that few the most ire from fans of the original film. “My only big criticism of the series was that it wasn’t consistent with the movie. This was supposed to be a sequel. The story of the movie took place in 1977. When I began watching the series, I thought ‘hey, it’s 1991.’ Then in the final episodes, they make it clear that Starman the series was taking place in contemporary (1986-87) times,” said one viewer.

Overall, it seems like a real shame that Starman only got one season. Do you with that it had a longer run that it initially got back in the 80s? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.