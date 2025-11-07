Star Wars’ Next Live-Action TV Show Gets Major Release Update & a Big Clue to When It’ll Hit Disney+

Star Wars‘ next TV show, Ahsoka season 2, is unlikely to come out for quite some time. It’s now become clear that Lucasfilm has pivoted firmly back towards the big screen, with only a single live-action TV show coming out each year so the studio has the bandwidth to make movies as well. This year’s Andor season 2 was an award-winning hit, and now all attention has moved to the next show – Ahsoka season 2. Although a wrap party took place in September, Rosario Dawson only celebrated the end of filming on October 29.

Based on this, Forbes‘ Paul Tassi has estimated Ahsoka season 2’s release date. He notes that the first season wrapped production in October 2022 and aired in August 2023, 10 months later; assuming the same sort of delay, he predicts that Ahsoka season 2 will release in August or September 2026.

These Estimates Would Make Sense for Lucasfilm

Tassi isn’t exactly enthused about his prediction, pointing out that this would mean a three-year gap between seasons – worse even than the gap between Wednesday‘s first two seasons. Viewed from that perspective, he considers it “just absurd,” and notes that this is also coming at a time of uncertainty for the future; no other Star Wars live-action TV shows are currently known to be in the works at this time.

From Lucasfilm’s perspective, though, the release date would make sense. There’s been an explosion of Marvel and Star Wars content over the last few years, but these have seen diminishing returns; Disney fear that these major brands have been diluted, and hope to fix this by reducing the number of releases. The Mandalorian and Grogu comes out on May 22, 2026, and Lucasfilm will presumably want their live-action show to stream in the second half of the year to provide a sense of balance.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that a ten-month gap between production ending and release is pretty standard. Ahsoka season 2 will certainly demand a lot of VFX work, given the show has moved away from the first season’s overdependence on ILM’s Stagecraft technology. Disney has come in for heavy criticism over hurried VFX in recent years, and Lucasfilm will certainly want to break that habit too. An eight-month gap was always likely at the minimum, and ten months gives time to polish everything off.

No doubt many Star Wars viewers will be disappointed to hear there’s such a wait. With smart marketing, though, less Star Wars can always the franchise to regain its feel as something of an “event” – with Ahsoka season 2 bringing an end to those diminishing returns.

