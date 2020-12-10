Star Wars: The Acolyte TV Series Announced, Set in Final Days of High Republic

✖

Star Wars fans are absolutely hyped after Disney's Investor Day presentation, which provided some surprising details regarding the franchise's future in movies, television, shorts, and more. Among those updates were some major new details regarding the new series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, which was announced earlier this year. During the Investor Day presentation, fans got to learn the official title surrounding the series - Star Wars: The Acolyte. The presentation also revealed that The Acolyte will be set in the final days of the High Republic era, a timeline that is set to be explored in Star Wars' publishing initiative early next year.

Headland's series has been shrouded with a lot of speculation in recent months, with fans only knowing that the series was going to be a "martial-arts thriller" centered around a female protagonist.

"Just because my show is technically, yes, 'female-centric', meaning it centers around a female protagonist, I don't think that necessarily excludes men from that space," Headland explained during a recent interview with Fantastic Frankey. "I relate to male characters all the time. I root for Mando. I root for Luke... An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn't necessarily mean it's only for women."

"I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion... I like to think of my show as a tent revival," Headland continued. "You can come over if you want to. We're going to be talking about some cool stuff. There's going to be some things we haven't discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don't know about. I would love you to join us. I would love you to be interested in it. If it's not your thing -- the cool thing about Star Wars right now is there's so much you can align yourself with and get invested in, but if you don't like it, that's fine."

