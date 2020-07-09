Here's How Baby Yoda Was Created on Star Wars: The Mandalorian

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is premiering on Disney+ in a few months, and if there is anything fans of the series agree on, it's their love for Baby Yoda AKA The Child. The character made its debut last year and has become a sensation that's sparked everything from parodies to cereal. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter had a chat with the show's VFX supervisor, Richard Bluff, who explained how Baby Yoda was created.

As you've probably noticed, Star Wars: The Mandalorian decided to take a classic approach with Baby Yoda and use puppeteers instead of the common CG route. "We had two versions," Bluff explains. "One was animatronic and required up to five puppeteers if we had to move the eyes, head, and arms." The other version is referred to as a "stuffy," which was used for background shots. A fully CG version of Baby Yoda was also created for the series "for the rare occasion that we needed CG for the performance." Bluff explains that the CG version of the character had to match the puppet exactly. "We were all taken aback by how well he was received," he added.

A while back, The Mandalorian's showrunner Jon Favreau spoke about the inspiration behind Baby Yoda. "I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+. All nine movies in Star Wars' Skywalker Saga are also available to watch on the streaming site.

