Star Wars: The Mandalorian Costume Designer Shares BTS Look at New Mandalorian Uniforms

The latest episode of The Mandalorian introduced another batch of Mandalorians to the mix, including Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), a character that first premiered in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series years ago. The suits worn by Kryze and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) were designed by prominent costumer and creature designer Ironhead Studios, and the studio is celebrating the news by sharing some behind-the-scenes concept art used in the creation of the suits.

"We are really proud of the Bo-Katan and Koska suits that we built for The Mandalorian Season 2!" the outfit shared on Instagram. "Being part of the Star Wars universe has been on our bucket list for quite some time. We put a lot of heart into these two costumes. Huge thank you to Costume Designer Shawna Trpcic for trusting us with these characters!"

Ironhead has been a fixture in Hollywood since 2007 when sculptor Jose Fernandez decided to own his own shop. Throughout his time in Tinseltown, Fernandez has crafted suits and creatures from Ben Affleck's red Daredevil suit to the prosthetics used for Abe Sapien in Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy duology. He's also been a mainstay with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, and Thor.

"It was such a surreal moment," Sackhoff recently said of getting the call to reprise her role of Bo-Katan. "I would have to go back and look at my tweets. Because I actually tweeted, 'This is the biggest day of my career.' My Dad raised me on sci-fi and Star Wars, and so this is like a dream come true. Playing her in Clone Wars and Rebels was a dream come true, this is insane. When news of The Mandalorian came out, I sort of thought to myself in the back of my mind, 'You never know.' I knew that it probably wouldn't happen, fan-castings probably never happen, and so I sort of slyly mentioned it to Dave Filoni when I saw him at one point. And he was like, 'Well you never know," in his cheeky little way that he does it."

She added, "And then when I got a phone call to sit down with Jon Favreau I think my brain exploded. I took this meeting thinking I'd have to jump through hoops, and I walked in and it was pretty surreal. He was like, 'Do you want to do this?' I didn't even know how to answer the question, of course I wanted to do it. I was such a huge fan of the show and this is just pretty amazing."

