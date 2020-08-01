DC's Stargirl: New "Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One" Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One", the penultimate episode of DC's Stargirl's first season. The episode is set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, August 3rd and on The CW on Tuesday, August 4th. The episode will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the Justice Society of America face their biggest threat to date when the Injustice Society comes after Courtney's family and as you can see in the photos below, that means Tigress (Joy Osmanski) is coming for Courtney's mom, Barbara (Amy Smart).

The episode is the first of what appears to be a two-part season finale and will see the new Justice Society of America preparing for a showdown with the Injustice Society. While a showdown between the two groups is something that the show has been building toward since Courtney (Brec Bassinger) first picked up the Cosmic Staff in the series pilot, this upcoming confrontation is one that seems like it will have much higher stakes. In the episode "Brainwave", the reality of what the ISA's Project New America was revealed to viewers: the mind control of everyone in a six-state radius using an amplifier and Brainwave's powers, thus forcing people into the ISA's perfect version of America. This week's "Shining Knight" revealed that with Henry Jr.'s demise, Brainwave is more powerful than ever, however, and that six-state radius is now much, much larger -- meaning that the Justice Society may be America's only hope against the villains.

You can check out the synopsis for "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One" below.

AND SO IT BEGINS — With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick (Cameron Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Toa Fraser directed the episode written by Melissa Carter.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One" debuts Monday, August 3rd on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 4th on The CW.