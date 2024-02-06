Stephanie Beatriz Reunites With Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creator for New Netflix Series

Mike Schur is putting together his next comedy series, and he's bringing in a couple of very familiar faces to lead the cast. Schur worked on Saturday Night Live and The Office before co-creating Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as creating The Good Place. His new series, A Classic Spy, is gearing up for production at Netflix, with TV icon Ted Danson set to star. On Friday, Netflix revealed the rest of the cast of A Classic Spy, and it includes Schur's good Brooklyn Nine-Nine pal Stephanie Beatriz.

Beatriz starred in every episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as fan-favorite, tough-as-nails detective Rosa Diaz. Recently, it's her voice that has been heard in millions of households around the world, as she voiced Mirabel Madrigal, the main character of Disney's Encanto.

She will reunite with Schur for A Classic Spy, which is set at a retirement community and follows a man becoming a private investigator in his later years. The series is based on the documentary film The Mole Agent. Danson will play the lead role of Charles, while Beatriz is set to play Didi, the managing director of the retirement community where Charles is conducting his investigation.

A Classic Spy Cast

Netflix announced the entire core cast of A Classic Spy over the weekend, and it actually includes several reunions for Schur. In addition to bringing in Beatriz and Danson, the series also includes several The Good Place alumni. Eugene Cordero, Marc Evan Jackson, and Jama Williamson all worked with Schur and Danson on The Good Place prior to landing roles in this new series. Jackson also had a recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

You can check out the entire main cast below, along with their character names and roles.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Licorice Pizza, Red One) plays EMILY, a married mother of three boys who has to adjust when her father Charles (Danson) makes a surprising late-life career move and becomes an undercover detective.

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn 99, Twisted Metal, Encanto) plays DIDI, the all-seeing, all-knowing managing director of the Pacific View Retirement Residence in San Francisco.

Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Chicago Med, Four Dads, Dave) plays JULIE, a San Francisco-based private investigator, Julie hires Charles to be her mole and pretends to be his daughter to maintain the ruse at the retirement home.

Two time Tony nominee Stephen Mckinley Henderson (Fences, Dune) plays CALBERT, a transplant from Washington, D.C., Calbert is the stoic eyes and ears of the Pacific View community.

Two time Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers (All In The Family, Gilmore Girls, Still Standing) plays VIRGINIA, the vivacious life of the party, Virginia immediately takes a shine to Charles.

Eugene Cordero (Loki, Easter Sunday, The Good Place) plays JOEL, Emily's husband, a supportive and exceedingly competent 10th grade science teacher.

Academy Award nominee Margaret Avery (The Color Purple, Being Mary Jane) plays FLORENCE Virginia's sweet best friend, Florence loves poetry and the Golden State Warriors in equal measure.

John Getz (Transparent, Grace and Frankie, Social Network) plays ELLIOTT, Pacific View's resident lothario. Elliott immediately feels threatened by all the attention Charles gets when he moves in.

Four time Emmy nominee Susan Ruttan (L.A. Law, Sprung, Mom) plays GLADYS, a glamorous former costume designer from New York, Gladys lives next door to Charles at Pacific View.

Lori Tan Chinn (Joy Ride, Kung Fu Panda 4, Jentry Chau Vs. The Underworld) plays SUSAN, the President of the Pacific View resident council, which she rules with an iron fist.

Clyde Kusatsu (Young Rock, Never Have I Ever) plays GRANT, a Princeton grad at Pacific View, who is deeply concerned with you knowing he is a Princeton grad.

Marc Evan Jackson (Lessons In Chemistry, The Good Place, Brooklyn 99, Dead To Me) plays Evan, the client who hires Julie to investigate the theft of his mother's necklace.

Jama Williamson (American Rust, The Good Place, Single Parents) plays Beatrice, the Pacific View Activities Director, Beatrice has never had a bad day in her life.