Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, now streaming on Netflix. Joseph Quinn is rolling the 20-sided dice that his fan-favorite Stranger Things character, D&D game master and Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, returns for Stranger Things 5. The Overlord actor joined the penultimate season of the Netflix series as Eddie “The Freak” Munson, framed for the supernatural murders of Hawkins High cheerleader Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and jock Patrick (Myles Truitt). The teens were victims of the Upside Down’s Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), sparking a wave of satanic panic over Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 ended with Eddie escaping the Upside Down with help from new friends Robin (Maya Hawke), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Steve (Joe Keery) — only for an entranced Nancy to fall under Vecna’s curse. (Spoiler warning: the trailer for the season shows heavy metal guitarist Eddie rocking out to combat a swarm of Demobats in Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, which arrives July 1 on Netflix.)

In an interview with Inverse, Quinn hinted Eddie Munson might survive to make another new friend in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things: Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). Because Jonathan and Eddie don’t cross paths in Season 4, Quinn said of co-star Heaton, “We’re pushing for it for next season.”

Stranger Things will return July 1 with two super-sized final episodes of Season 4, setting up finale season Stranger Things 5.

Series creators the Duffer Brothers said in a statement, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).