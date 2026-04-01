Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery Addresses MCU or DC Movie Casting

Dacre Montgomery rose to fame by playing Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things, but don’t expect to see the actor in a franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Universe any time soon. With Season 5 of the Netflix series done and dusted, many are wondering what the members of the Stranger Things cast will do next. Some of the series’ biggest stars are already onto other projects; Joe Keery’s new movie, Cold Storage, hit theaters back in February, Jamie Campbell Bower has been working on The Rings of Power Season 3, and Sadie Sink will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Sink isn’t the only actor to move from Stranger Things to the MCU, either, and it has left viewers wondering who else might crop up in a major superhero franchise. ComicBook’s Bryan Cairns spoke to Montgomery, who is promoting his new horror film, Faces of Death. And when asked if he planned to follow in the footsteps of fellow Australian actors Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman and audition for a superhero role, he noted he’s more interested in indie projects:

“My first role in the film industry was I played the Red Power Ranger. I don’t know. Not really. Like I was saying to someone before, I really want to do indie films. I like having a bit more bandwidth as an actor to play and make co-creative decisions. A lot of times the effects are practical, which is much better, I think for me.“

On the subject of Hemsworth and Jackman, Montgomery expressed a good deal of admiration for both actors and their paths. However, he noted that all actors walk different ones. From the sound of it, he doesn’t see his leading to big-name, action-heavy franchises:

“Everyone is different. But, in saying that and just to jump on the Hugh and Chris thing, those two Extraction films, those single takes Chris did… I am just talking about the action genre now… are f*cking insane. Hugh, I have met and is a friend. He is great and super-lovely. Again, he was the action man. He was the Wolverine and then fought his bloody ass off to get in Les Mis and worked his ass off to make it the best possible thing.“

Don’t worry, though, Montgomery is still a big superhero fan. He emphasized that superhero roles require the same passion and talent as any other part; these franchises just aren’t something he wants to chase. From the sound of it, he wants projects that allow for more creative involvement and freedom.

“There is so much courage in every type of performance, whether it’s a superhero or not,” he explained. “It’s just not something that I have been drawn to. Isn’t it ironic that on a shoestring budget, you actually have more control as an actor to kind of play than on something massive that you, and often times the director, don’t? I think that’s really my main draw as opposed to not liking superheroes. I love superheroes.”

Dacre Montgomery’s Answer Isn’t That Surprising

Montgomery’s decision to focus on independent films isn’t that surprising, as the actor took a couple years off from new projects following his Stranger Things role. In an interview with People, he noted that this was an intentional hiatus. After growing up “really wanting to work with all tour directors on arthouse films,” he opted to “step back” and figure out what’s next.

We’re beginning to see what he landed on, as his projects since Stranger Things have been Went Up the Hill, What We Hide, and Dead Man’s Wire — all lesser-known indie titles that align with the actor’s vision. And Faces of Death will add yet another one to his filmography when it debuts on April 10. Billy Hargrove fans should take note and go out and see this new horror story.

Which Stranger Things stars would you like to see in a superhero franchise? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!