Stranger Things Fan Posts Saxophone Cover of Master of Puppets

Netflix released the penultimate season of their hit series Stranger Things this summer, and it definitely cleared up a ton of unanswered questions about the series. During the latter half of the season we find out that the terrifying Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is actually from our world and was an apart of the same program that gave Eleven her abilities. The season finale shows the heroes of the series go on a mission into the upside down to kill Vecna, and some things go seriously wrong. One of the standouts of the season, Eddie (Joseph Quinn), dies while distracting the upside-down bats so that his friends could complete the mission. Before this all happens he has one of the most metal concerts ever on the Upside Down by playing Metallica's Master of Puppets. Now, a fan of the series has performed a new cover of the song with a saxophone. You can check out the cover below.

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

