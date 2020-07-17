Stranger Things Creators and Netflix Sued for Stealing Show Idea

✖

One of the drawbacks of Stranger Things becoming one of the biggest series in pop culture of the last few years is the amount of exposure it receives, which has resulted in Netflix and creators Matt and Ross Duffer becoming the targets of various lawsuits. As detailed by TheWrap, a new lawsuit has emerged from Jeffrey Kennedy claiming that the series is heavily influenced by a script he wrote for a project called "Totem," which includes the overall theme, narrative, characters, and even dialogue. What sets this lawsuit apart from others is that Aaron Sims worked with Kennedy on Totem, with Sims then going on to craft concept art for Stranger Things.

The lawsuit details that the inspiration for Totem came from a childhood friend who suffered from epilepsy, which the pair often considered to be his "personal demon," with his seizure episodes feeling as though he was being sent to another dimension where that demon lived. In the first season of Stranger Things, Will Byers is captured and taken to the Upside Down, while the second season saw him coping with the mental after-effects of the experience and having visions of that dimension and its many monsters.

The lawsuit goes on to detail even more similarities between the two narratives.

"In Totem, one of the characters is a little girl named Kimimela or 'Kimi' for short who has supernatural powers," the lawsuit details. "Kimimela helps her friends find the portal gate to an alternate supernatural plane and helps them battle the plane’s inhabitants; a dark spirit named Azrael and his army of Blackwolf."

It continues, "In Stranger Things, one of the characters is a little girl name Eleven or 'El' for short who has supernatural powers. Eleven helps her friends find the portal gate to an alternate supernatural plane and helps them battle the plane’s inhabitants; a Shadow Monster and his army of Demogorgon."

In response to this latest lawsuit, Netflix didn't mince words about the conflict.

“Mr. Kennedy has been peddling these far-fetched conspiracy theories for years, even though Netflix has repeatedly explained to him that The Duffer Brothers had never heard of him or his unpublished script until he began threatening to sue them," Netflix shared with TheWrap. "After we refused to give in to his demands for a payoff, he filed this baseless lawsuit. There is no shortage of people who would like to claim credit for creating Stranger Things. But the truth is the show was independently conceived by The Duffer Brothers, and is the result of their creativity and hard work.”

Just last year, a lawsuit was dropped by a man who claimed he had pitched the concept of the series to the Duffer Brothers back in 2014, only for them to go on and develop the project without him.

Stay tuned for details on Stranger Things.

What do you think of the lawsuit? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.