Stunning Daredevil Cosplay Is So Convincing, You’ll Think It’s From Born Again Season 2

This incredible Daredevil cosplay gives us everything we want from the Man Without Fear before his much-anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. After his solo MCU series was officially revived in 2025, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will be returning in March 2026 to battle Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. While the first season had some production issues, the second is run entirely by Dario Scardapane and has Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as lead directors, so anticipation for Daredevil’s return is high.

One of the most exciting reveals about Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is that Matt Murdock will finally be suiting up in a Daredevil costume patterned with his iconic “DD” emblem. Charlie Cox isn’t the only individual who has sported this costume, however, as @kefirmurdock on Instagram has recently revealed his own cosplay of the Man Without Fear, and the design of his superhero suit by @leatherfashionvalley is seriously impressive. Kefir Murdock, as well as sharing a surname with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen himself, has shown off some brilliant cosplay over the years, but this new suit is next-level.

What to Expect From Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Scheduled to hit Disney+ on March 4, 2026, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will continue the story from the first season that was left completely open-ended. Born Again season 1 ended with Mayor Fisk declaring martial law and outlawing vigilantism in New York City, with his Anti-Vigilante Task Force being implemented to enforce his new laws. Kingpin already captured and imprisoned the likes of Jack Duquesne’s Swordsman (Tony Dalton) and Frank Castle’s Punisher (Jon Bernthal), but he failed to get his hands on his archenemy, Daredevil.

Matt Murdock almost put himself in harm’s way, but Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) convinced him to take a slower approach in defeating Kingpin. Daredevil, instead, set to work building an “army” to take on New York’s villainous Mayor, which opens the door for several other New York-based superheroes to make appearances in Born Again season 2. Krysten Ritter has been confirmed to be returning as Jessica Jones in Born Again season 2, so could join Daredevil’s army alongside the Punisher, Angela del Toro’s White Tiger (Camila Rodriguez), Swordsman, and more — perhaps even her former Defenders teammates.

As well as the vigilante army fighting Kingpin, he’ll also come to blows with political powers, including the enigmatic Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) and New York’s governor (Lili Taylor). Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Michael Gandolfini, Royce Johnson, and more will also be reprising their former Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again roles, with the promise that Born Again season 2 will be darker, grittier, more grounded, and more refined than its Phase 5 predecessor or even the original Defenders Saga series.

